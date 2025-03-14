“It’s a dream come true” - Jonathan Di Bella says he couldn’t have asked for a better scenario to fight Thai legend Sam-A

Jonathan Di Bella always looked forward to fighting Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, and he'll get that opportunity in one of the biggest cards for ONE Championship this year. The Italian-Canadian star will face off against Sam-A for the ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world title at the stacked ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23 at the historic Saitama Super Arena.

In an interview with Combat Sports Today, Di Bella discussed that Sam-A was one of the fighters he wanted to fight the most. However, a series of complicated events deterred Di Bella's plans of fighting the Muay Thai icon in the early stages of his ONE Championship career.

Nevertheless, Jonathan Di Bella finally has his chance to square off against the Thai legend at ONE Championship's return to Japan.

He said:

"And now Sam-A returned and he’s on a crazy winning streak. He beat two top guys and yeah, here we are fighting in one of the biggest cards that ONE put in Japan and we’re fighting for a belt. It’s a dream come true."

Di Bella arrived in ONE Championship in late 2022, just a few months after Sam-A's initial retirement, and it took them nearly three years to finally share the Circle.

Sam-A cut off his initial retirement and returned to the promotion in 2023, going on a four-fight run with three wins and one loss. Di Bella, meanwhile, is coming off a dominant unanimous decision win over Portuguese star Rui Botelho at ONE Fight Night 26.

ONE 172 is available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

Jonathan Di Bella says Sam-A Gaiyanghadao has no discernible weaknesses

Sam-A Gaiyanghadao is considered one of the greatest Muay Thai fighters of all time, and according to Jonathan Di Bella, has perfected the art of eight limbs.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Di Bella said the former ONE flyweight Muay Thai, bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion is as perfect a fighter as can be.

"I don't feel like he has many weaknesses. His defense is very strong, offense is very strong. He's very accurate, one of the best. He's a legend."

