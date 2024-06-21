"It's a f***ing challenge" - Mikey Musumeci on the magnitude of his grappling superfight with Kade Ruotolo at ONE 168

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci will face the biggest challenge of his career yet, when he puts his skills to the test against BJJ prodigy Kade Ruotolo at ONE 168: Denver.

The Italian-American superstar has a reputation for never shying away from seemingly impossible challenges. As soon as he was offered to fight against Kade, who is also a world champion in the lightweight category, Musumeci didn't hesitate to say 'yes.'

On The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Musumeci explained the full extent of participating in such a risky endeavor when many have failed before.

"September 6. ONE 168 in Colorado. I'm going up to face Kade Ruotolo for the lightweight belt. Three weight classes up. I have the flyweight belt. He has the lightweight belt. If I win this match, I have two different belts in two different classes. So it's a fu**ing challenge."

Catch the full interview below:

It won't be surprising to see Mikey Musumeci compete 20 pounds more than his natural weight class. The challenge actually lies in facing someone as technical and as savvy as him.

Kade is indeed one of the best jiu-jitsu practitioners of his generation. Both athletes will have their reputations on the line as pound-for-pound greats when they collide at the Ball Arena in Denver on September 6.

"We're making history" - Mikey Musumeci is excited to undertake a challenge that no one in jiu-jitsu history has ever done before

Mikey Musumeci is thrilled to cross paths with Californian rival Kade Ruotolo.

Training and competing in jiu-jitsu brings enormous joy to Musumeci and to all those who stand against him in competition. Even as a champion, there's still so much more to learn and put into practice.

That's why, 'Darth Rigatoni' is so thrilled to go beyond his limitations again with someone who is just as worthy and steroid-free.

Speaking to ONE, Musumeci said:

"We're gonna make the biggest fight in jiu-jitsu history- the two natural people that don't take any steroids or cheat. And that's why we're doing this. We're making history and I want to f***in' roll with the best. He's f***ing awesome."

ONE 168: Denver will be available free to stream in Canada and the US with a Prime Video subscription.