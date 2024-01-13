"It’s going to be 2025" - Jean Silva's walk to the octagon at UFC Vegas 84 has undefeated star in splits

Jean Silva impressed in his UFC debut but his entrance to the octagon raised some eyebrows on X.

Silva, who entered UFC Vegas 84 as the biggest favorite on the card, took his time walking out to the octagon, moving in slow motion while staring daggers into the camera. The ESPN+ broadcast team reported that the fight — which ended at 4:12 into the first round — lasted only seconds longer than the walkout.

Of those reacting on social media, undefeated UFC strawweight Tatiana Suarez chimed in. Suarez joked that the fight would not occur for another year.

Replying to a fan's comment on her tweet, Suarez admitted that her "next joke" would have been on the length of the fight in comparison to his walkout.

MMA reporter Aaron Bronsteter also tweeted about the walkout. However, Bronsteter focused on the intense nature of the debutant rather than the lengthy pacing of his movements.

Though some fans echoed Suarez's apparent frustration, many did not realize how long Silva took to walk out during a commercial break.

Currently 10-0, Suarez is booked to face Amanda Lemos at UFC 298.

Jean Silva impressively knocks out Westin Wilson at UFC Vegas 84

As a near -1000 favorite, Jean Silva lived up to the hype in his UFC debut with a first-round knockout win over Westin Wilson.

After knocking Wilson down with the first big punch landing, Silva stalked the 6'1" featherweight while displaying exquisite counter-striking ability en route to the finish. Though credited with just one knockdown, Silva had Wilson wobbled multiple times and forced him to the canvas on several occasions before earning the TKO.

With the impressive knockout, Silva also went viral on social media for his post-fight celebration. After being announced the official winner by Joe Martinez, Silva barked into the camera for nearly 10 full seconds before conducting his interview.

Fans joked about the celebration on X while comparing the dog-like barking celebration to Yoel Romero's actions after knocking out Melvin Manhoef in 2022.

'Lord Assassin' improved his record to 12-2 with the win while dropping Wilson to 16-9.