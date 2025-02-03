"It's going to be very explosive" - Phetjeeja certain world title defense vs. Kana would steal the show at ONE 172 in Japan

Reigning ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Phetjeeja Lukjaoprorongtom is ready to welcome the challenge of Japanese star Kana Morimoto on March 23, as they will join the stacked ONE 172 card inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

The Thai superstar shared a brief faceoff with the former four-time K-1 champion after Mitch Chilson announced that the pair's five-round fight will be headed to 'The Land of the Rising Sun'.

During the exchange with Chilson, Phetjeeja explained why this championship battle could steal the show from the thrilling card and crown the rightful winner.

'The Queen' proclaimed:

"To put it frankly, I think it's going to be very explosive. On that day, whoever stands in the ring will be the victor of the fight."

Phetjeeja is coming off her world title triumph against American legend Janet Todd at ONE Fight Night 20 in March 2024, where she unanimously beat 'JT' to unify the 26-pound golden belt of the division.

Apart from her win over Todd, the 23-year-old phenom has also defeated the likes of Fani Peloumpi, Ines Pilutti, Lara Fernandez, Celest Hansen, and Anissa Meksen to remain undefeated under the world's largest martial arts organization.

Phetjeeja and Kana join other ONE Championship superstars at ONE 172

Apart from this championship clash between Phetjeeja and Kana, the ONE 172 card will also feature other massive world title fights and a mega showdown.

In the headliner, former multiple-time K1 champion Takeru Segawa takes on the former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a five-round flyweight kickboxing super fight.

Elsewhere in the card, Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Masaaki Noiri will go head-to-head for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title, while Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Nabil Anane will slug it out for the unification of the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

Also included in the event are the ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world title match between Jonathan Di Bella and Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, plus the battle for the vacant ONE flyweight MMA world title between Adriano Moraes and Yuya Wakamatsu.

The exciting ONE 172 card goes down inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan. Fans can watch all the action via watch.onefc.com.

