"It's gonna be all bad" - Daniel Cormier is praying that Tyron Woodley doesn't lose to Jake Paul

Daniel Cormier is hoping for a Tyron Woodley victory when he faces Jake Paul on August 28th. The former UFC heavyweight champion also explained what Jake might think heading into the fight with Woodley.

During the most recent edition of DC & Helwani, Daniel Cormier took note of the fact that Tyron Woodley had been beaten in his last few UFC fights. According to DC, Paul will be looking to capitalize on that and hope that Woodley is unable to pull the trigger as has been the case lately.

Cormier further stated that Tyron Woodley has to be ready for a real boxing match, as time and time again his opponent Paul would think that he could win the upcoming bout.

"I get what they're doing though, right? They see Tyron has gotten knocked out, they see Tyron has had trouble pulling the trigger, so they're hoping that's the kind of guy that shows up when Jake fights him. But T-Wood has to be ready for a real boxing match, I've told you time and time again, this kid believes he could win."

Daniel Cormier wants Tyron Woodley to beat Jake Paul as the latter would aim to stick it to the UFC

Daniel Cormier knows for a fact that Jake Paul will be training and preparing hard to win his fight against Tyron Woodley. DC thinks that Paul's aim will be to stick it to the haters and the UFC.

Hence, Cormier wants Tyron Woodley to win the fight by any means and not get knocked out by 'The Problem Child'.

"This kid is going to train and prepare himself in order to win that fight because he wants to stick it to people, he wants to stick it to the UFC. If he can beat Tyron Woodley, if he can knock out Tyron Woodley, it's gonna be all bad man."

Jake Paul will fight Tyron Woodley on August 28th in what will mark the former's fourth pro bout. On the back of a win over Ben Askren, Paul will aim to add 'T-Wood's' name to his legend-killer list when they cross paths.

