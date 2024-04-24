"It's gonna be a banger" - Danial Williams sizes up explosive Muay Thai war between Superlek and Jonathan Haggerty

Former two-time world title challenger and strawweight contender Danial Williams is looking forward to the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title clash between defending champion Jonathan Haggerty and challenger Superlek Kiatmoo9 in the co-main event of ONE 168: Denver on September 6.

The two combat sports superstars will go head-to-head inside the Ball Arena to determine the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world's largest martial arts organization today.

Williams recently spoke with Sportskeeda MMA about his excitement to see the two best striking maestros throw hands inside the ring, as he exclaimed:

"It's gonna be a banger, for sure, man. That's gonna be crazy. Two high-level guys, and yeah, just so hard to pick between the two, really."

This will be the second meeting between 'The General' and 'The Kicking Machine,' as they already fought in 2018 before signing with ONE Championship. Superlek took the win via a doctor's stoppage because of a nasty cut that Jonathan Haggerty sustained.

Jonathan Haggerty and Superlek are both riding win streaks in ONE Championship

Heading into their highly anticipated battle for the coveted 26-pound golden belt, both Jonathan Haggerty and Superlek are riding their respective win streaks in ONE Championship, with the former having six consecutive wins. In contrast, the latter has nine straight victories.

The 27-year-old British superstar currently reigns as a two-sport world champion and holds the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title and the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.

On the other hand, the Kiatmoo9 Gym representative is the undisputed ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion and has won 13 of his 14 fights in the promotion since making his debut in February 2019.

ONE 168: Denver will air live from Ball Arena in U.S. primetime on September 6. Also, tickets for ONE 168: Denver will go on sale to the public starting on April 24 at 10 a.m. Mountain Time.