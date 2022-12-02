“It's good for me” - Roberto Soldic owes only himself for the success in his career

Former two-division KSW titleholder Roberto Soldic is inching closer to his long-awaited ONE Championship debut. He knows he wouldn't have gotten to this point if it weren't for his self-determination and drive to be great.

'Robocop' is slated to take on unbeaten Russian wrestling star Murad Ramazanov on the main card of ONE on Prime Video 5. In the fight's lead-up, Soldic sat down with ONE to discuss how he's made it to this point:

"I never asked for any money, nobody helped me, only Ivan knows because he accepted me here and nobody can say that, ‘I helped you, I gave you this, I gave you that,’,so it's good for me. I don't like when people say, ‘You forget me’ or ‘I gave you this.’ It’s all about you and me working together, creating a win-win situation."

To this point, Soldic has secured victories in 20 of his 23 professional bouts, including an 8-1 record under KSW's banner. He'll now look for his success to carry over onto the global stage in ONE Championship.

Roberto Soldic warns those who undervalue his wrestling abilities

Known around the globe for his striking prowess, with 18 stoppage wins on the feet, Soldic expects people to underestimate his wrestling ability.

However, it's not like he doesn't train the art, as he told the promotion:

“MMA grew up very fast, and we’re learning. People think I don't train wrestling because I finish my fights in the stand-up, but I have been wrestling every day for 10 years, you know? But I don't have any competitions. I just [do what I need] to do in MMA because I switched this to MMA, it's not a wrestling fight.”

Roberto Soldic is well aware of his upcoming opponent's high-level wrestling game. Thus, 'Robocop' believes he'll put some of his wrestling skills on display in his ONE debut. In the end, though, Soldic is eyeing a highlight reel-worthy knockout win.

Make sure to tune in to ONE on Prime Video 5 on December 2 to watch Roberto Soldic make his highly anticipated promotional debut against unbeaten talent Murad Ramazanov, live from the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines.

