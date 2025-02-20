“It’s a great matchup” - Kade Ruotolo pumped for twin brother Tye’s upcoming title defense vs Dante Leon

Reigning and undisputed ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion and now mixed martial arts fighter Kade Ruotolo of the United States is getting ready to return to action in the Circle this week, but he also can't wait for his twin brother's next fight, which was just announced.

As posted on ONE Championship's social platforms, Tye Ruotolo is now scheduled to face Dante Leon in defense of his ONE welterweight submission grappling world title. This bout goes down at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2nd.

Kade Ruotolo is excited to see it happen.

Speaking to Nick Atkin of Bangkok Post in a recent interview, Ruotolo says Leon is a great matchup for his brother.

The 22-year-old stated:

"For Tye, just coming back from his injury, it’s kinda a no-brainer. Get him back right into the mix, the jiu-jitsu scene, and come back strong with Dante. It’s a great matchup."

Leon is on a two-match winning streak in the world's largest martial arts organization, while Tye remains unbeaten in the promotion while reigning as the welterweight division's king.

Kade Ruotolo set to face Nicolas Vigna in MMA action at ONE 171: Qatar

Lightweight submission grappling king Kade Ruotolo of the United States is gearing up to face Argentinian veteran Nicolas Vigna with his unblemished professional MMA record on the line.

The two lock horns in a three-round lightweight MMA bout at ONE 171: Qatar, which will broadcast live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar this Thursday, February 20.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free via watch.onefc.com.

