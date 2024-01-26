“It’s not just one mind that’s giving input” – Joshua Pacio says foundation of Lions Nation MMA built on unity

Former ONE world champion Joshua Pacio believes that unity is the key to success for the gym he now calls home, Lions Nation MMA.

After years under the Team Lakay banner with some of ONE Championship’s biggest names, including Eduard Folayang, Jeremy Pacatiw, and Kevin Belingon, Pacio made the move to Lions Nation. Thus far, the change has seemingly worked in his favor as he is coming off a decisive decision victory over Mansur Malachiev at ONE Fight Night 15 in October.

Speaking with The MMA Superfan about the move from Team Lakay to Lions Nation, Joshua Pacio suggested that a team environment and a strong support system are what will ultimately lead them to success inside the Circle.

“It’s not just one mind that’s giving input, but an entire group of people,” Pacio said. “It wasn’t just us athletes, but also the people behind us, the people who support us. These are people who are giving their time and advice to us.”

Joshua Pacio looks to reclaim ONE Championship gold in Qatar

Joshua Pacio’s win over Malachiev last year has set him up for a rematch with the reigning and defending ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks. The two will run back their December 2022 clash on March 1 when ONE Championship makes its highly anticipated debut in Qatar.

Emanating from the Lusail Sports Arena, ONE 166: Qatar is scheduled to feature five massive title fights, including Pacio’s attempt to reclaim the strawweight crown from the very man who took it from him more than a year ago.

It will be the first time that ‘The Monkey God’ defends his title after putting on a dominant 25-minute performance against Joshua Pacio at ONE 164.

ONE 166: Qatar airs live on Friday, March 1, via global pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.