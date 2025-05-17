“It’s just the start” - Johan Estupinan promises to continue his rise after breaking through the flyweight Muay Thai top 5

Johan Estupinan made his biggest move yet at ONE 170, handing rising star Johan Ghazali his second loss in ONE Championship and cracking into the flyweight Muay Thai top five in the process.
It was a breakthrough moment, but for Estupinan, it’s exactly where he expected to be.
Speaking with South China Morning Post, Estupinan teased a new and improved version of 'Panda Kick' in his upcoming ONE Fight Night 32 appearance:
"For me, yeah, it’s just the start. Everything that we have planned is to get here where we are today. So you will see a different Johan, a more evolved Johan in this upcoming fight. I am preparing for the title."
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
Since his debut in May 2024, Estupinan has been in and out of the Circle, racking up five straight wins and no losses.
Watch the full interview below:
“We will meet soon in the ring” - Johan Estupinan expects his path to collide with Superlek down the line
Johan Estupinan knows who’s at the top. Names like Superlek and Rodtang aren’t just celebrities, they’re the measuring stick for anyone in the division. And while he respects what they’ve done, Estupinan isn’t here to sit back.
"Yeah, I know [Superlek]’s a legend. He’s very strong. But we will meet soon in the ring. I want all the Thai people to know that."
He’s not looking past anyone,but he’s not tiptoeing around the big names either.
"This is why I’m in ONE. I know I have to be the number one. I’m focused on winning. And that’s it.
'Panda Kick' Johan Estupinan is slated to make his return to the circle on June 6 at ONE Fight Night 32 against 'Silent Sniper' Takiti Naito. Watch it live in the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Tickets are available here.