“It’s just the start” - Johan Estupinan promises to continue his rise after breaking through the flyweight Muay Thai top 5

Johan Estupinan made his biggest move yet at ONE 170, handing rising star Johan Ghazali his second loss in ONE Championship and cracking into the flyweight Muay Thai top five in the process.

Ad

It was a breakthrough moment, but for Estupinan, it’s exactly where he expected to be.

Speaking with South China Morning Post, Estupinan teased a new and improved version of 'Panda Kick' in his upcoming ONE Fight Night 32 appearance:

"For me, yeah, it’s just the start. Everything that we have planned is to get here where we are today. So you will see a different Johan, a more evolved Johan in this upcoming fight. I am preparing for the title."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Since his debut in May 2024, Estupinan has been in and out of the Circle, racking up five straight wins and no losses.

Watch the full interview below:

Ad

“We will meet soon in the ring” - Johan Estupinan expects his path to collide with Superlek down the line

Johan Estupinan knows who’s at the top. Names like Superlek and Rodtang aren’t just celebrities, they’re the measuring stick for anyone in the division. And while he respects what they’ve done, Estupinan isn’t here to sit back.

Ad

"Yeah, I know [Superlek]’s a legend. He’s very strong. But we will meet soon in the ring. I want all the Thai people to know that."

He’s not looking past anyone,but he’s not tiptoeing around the big names either.

"This is why I’m in ONE. I know I have to be the number one. I’m focused on winning. And that’s it.

'Panda Kick' Johan Estupinan is slated to make his return to the circle on June 6 at ONE Fight Night 32 against 'Silent Sniper' Takiti Naito. Watch it live in the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Tickets are available here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Charlene Nepomuceno Charlene is a MMA writer with 5 years of experience writing content in various formats. She inadvertently fell into the rabbit hole of MMA after she (begrudgingly) joined her friend for a class and ended up enjoying it far beyond her expectations. She has a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and once dreamed of becoming a sports doctor before she found her true calling in writing.



She has ghostwritten for various health, fitness, and martial arts businesses. Despite the busyness of her day-to-day, she occasionally finds the time to practice Boxing and Muay Thai at home with her coach/husband and their many cats as their rapt audience.



She has organized a few local MMA events and aspires to establish her own little gym someday.



Outside of work, Charlene enjoys books, video games, and anime. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.