“It's just thoughts” - Reinier de Ridder on his mindset around winning and losing

Unbeaten Dutch superstar and ONE two-division king Reinier de Ridder is one of the most dominant fighters on earth. He expects to steamroll opponents each and every time he steps inside the circle.

De Ridder is gunning for another title defense in his upcoming bout at ONE on Prime Video 5. 'The Dutch Knight' will take on fellow undefeated powerhouse Anatoly Malykhin for the light heavyweight world title.

The 32-year-old never enters a fight expecting to lose, rather quite the contrary as he told The MMA Superfan:

"Yeah, everybody has positive and negative thoughts, of course, around fights. To be honest, losing a fight never really pops up in my mind anymore. But getting hit or getting hurt or whatever, it does pop up, but it's okay. It's just thoughts. I let them come and I let them go again."

Reinier de Ridder speaks on headlining another ONE event

The double-champ is slated to headline his fifth consecutive ONE event, something he's becoming well accustomed to doing. He told Morning Kombat:

“It’s cool man, it’s very cool. Look at a card... like the card I’m on this time, there’s a lot of big names on there. And for some reason, it’s always me on top [headlining]. So it’s pretty special to be the main guy, to have that in my life is very cool. It’s very special.”

It's hard not to build a card around someone as talented and entertaining as De Ridder, who has finished five of his seven ONE victories. Meanwhile, Malykhin has recorded stoppage wins in each of his three appearances within the promotion.

The undefeated Dutch talent is the only one risking their belt as Malykhin moves down to challenge for De Ridder's light heavyweight title. Someone's zero will disappear in what could very well be the Fight of the Year.

