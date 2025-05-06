“It’s like home” - Tye Ruotolo says winning at Lumpinee Stadium makes his title defense over Dante Leon much sweeter

Reigning and undisputed ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo of the United States is coming off one of his biggest wins to date in the world's largest martial arts organization.
The 22-year-old American phenom successfully defended his gold against tough Canadian rival Dante Leon in the co-main event at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video last weekend, dominating the way he usually does.
Leon had no answer for Ruotolo's offensive onslaught and was delegated to playing defense for the majority of the match. Speaking to veteran ONE Championship broadcast analyst 'The Dragon' Mitch Chilson in the ring after the fight, Ruotolo said that the victory was made even sweeter because it took place on sacred ground in Bangkok's famed Lumpinee Stadium.
Ruotolo said:
"I haven’t been in the ring in Lumpinee in a long time, I miss this place a lot. Just the feeling I get walking out, listening to Tribal Seeds, coming in here and scrapping, there’s nothing better. I love this place, it’s like home."
Ruotolo has built his star power in Lumpinee since joining ONE Championship a couple of years ago.
Tye Ruotolo slightly disappointed he couldn't finish Dante Leon at ONE Fight Night 31 on Prime Video
Tye Ruotolo got the victory over Dante Leon at ONE Fight Night 31 on Prime Video, but he was far from satisfied with his performance.
He told Mitch Chilson:
"Could have been better, could have gotten the sub, that’s what I came here to do. But I’m just grateful to be back on the mats again."
ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II was broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Saturday, May 3. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.
