"It's like labor" - Joe Rogan commends Sean O'Malley for business mindset in the UFC and his title towards entrepreneurship

Joe Rogan recently praised Sean O'Malley for adopting a business-oriented mindset early in his fighting career and figuring out his financial plans ahead of time.

O'Malley recently defeated Aljamain Sterling via second-round TKO at UFC 292 to become the new bantamweight champion. Known as one of the best strikers in the promotion, 'Sugar' has undoubtedly established himself as one of the biggest draws in the Las Vegas-based promotion over the past few years.

With his quirky fashion sense and humorous persona to compliment his incredible skillset, Sean O'Malley could be on his way to becoming the UFC's new cash cow. To top it off, the 28-year-old Montana native is also a financially savvy, business-minded athlete who enjoys the entrepreneurial side of the sport.

During an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast (JRE MMA Show #147), O'Malley revealed how much he loved talking shop with the UFC executives and said:

"I've been having a business mindset getting into fighting early, early on. Thinking about numbers and brand deals... I go and sit with Hunter [Campbell] and do our own negotiations and stuff. It's fun. I enjoy that aspect of fighting."

In response, Joe Rogan praised 'Sugar' for his looking at the fighting business for what it is and said:

"That's great that you enjoy it. For some fighters it's like a labor. They don't do it, but if you're excited about it, that's awesome."

Aljamain Sterling raises questions about Sean O'Malley vs. Marlon Vera 2

Aljamain Sterling isn't happy about Sean O'Malley potentially getting a rematch against Marlon Vera for his first title defense. While the 'Funk Master' understands the importance of "storylines" in MMA, he's not pleased about fighters depending on their personalities and past rivalries to get major opportunities in the UFC.

After O'Malley knocked out Sterling to claim the bantamweight title, he called out 'Chito' for a rematch. Vera notably handed 'Sugar' his only career loss via first-round TKO at UFC 252. With Vera and O'Malley keen on the rematch, it's possible the UFC could make it happen. However, that would deprive Sterling of the immediate title rematch he wants.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani, Aljamain Sterling reminded Sean O'Malley that former champions have always been granted immediate rematches and said:

As you said, champions turn around, they do it all the time. So we’re gonna hold you to that, Mr. Sean, you’re gonna turn around and do it like all the other champions, as well... Chito’s No. 6, dude. There’s a story line... Why are we making this a WWE sport?"

