“It’s all or nothing this camp” - Nico Carrillo gets scientific in his preparation for world title challenge against Superlek

Nico Carrillo wants to leave no stone unturned when he marches to the biggest fight of his career.

The Scottish knockout menace will challenge Superlek Kiatmoo9 for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title at ONE 170 on Jan. 24 at Impact Arena.

Typically considered to be a large fighter at bantamweight, Carrillo turned to the most scientific process possible to help him get to his peak form for his match against Superlek in Bangkok.

Taking to Instagram, the 5-foot-10 Carrillo revealed he worked with sports and exercise scientists at Scotland's Oriam Performance Center before flying to Bangkok for his training camp.

Nico Carrillo posted:

"Big thank you to @chriseaston_hwu at the Oriam Performance Centre. Getting me in and getting all my testing done🧪 ITS ALL OR NOTHING THIS CAMP. Leaving absolutely nothing to fate and only to the valiant 1’s."

Carrillo has since stayed in Thailand earlier this week to acclimate to the country's tropical weather and set up camp at Sasiprapa Gym.

'King of the North' is a perfect 4-0 in his ONE Championship tenure, with an absurd finish rate after he knocked out Furkan Karabag, Muangthai PK Saenchai, Thai legend Nong-O Hama, and Saemapetch Fairtex.

While many believe his win over Nong-O was Carrillo's biggest challenge, taking on Superlek is still an entirely new task for the Scotsman.

Superlek is a two-sport and two-division world champion holding the ONE flyweight kickboxing and bantamweight Muay Thai world titles.

The Thai megastar is also riding an impressive 11-fight winning streak heading into his first defense of the bantamweight Muay Thai throne.

Nico Carrillo says it's not just the world title he's after when he takes on Superlek

Nico Carrillo believes he'll hold more than a piece of ONE Championship gold if he beats Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 170.

The 26-year-old said that apart from taking the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title, he could also become one of the best strikers in Muay Thai history if he gets past Superlek.

He told the Leather'd Podcast in an interview:

"So, then, if I go and beat him and, you know, I set my name in history, do you know what I mean?"

Watch Carrillo's entire interview below:

