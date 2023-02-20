“It's all part of the show” - Fabricio Andrade admits he enjoys the pre-fight pageantries

Brazilian striker Fabricio Andrade is all set for his title fight later this week and is just enjoying the customary pre-fight activities they have to attend in the lead-up.

“Wonder Boy” battles former champion John “Hands of Stone” Lineker in a rematch for the vacant ONE bantamweight world title on February 24 at ONE Fight Night 7 on Prime Video in Bangkok.

It will be a redo of their first title clash last October, which ended in a no-contest.

Fabricio Andrade shared that they are already done with the hard preparation and are now just staying in fighting shape while basking in fulfilling their responsibilities to the promotion in generating interest for the event.

In a pre-event interview for ONE Fight Night 7, the 25-year-old fighter said:

“Yes, yeah, I'm enjoying it. We are a couple of days out of the fight, and all the work has been done. My weight is good. Everything is good. So now I'm just doing what I have to do. This interview, all the media. This part and I enjoy that part too. It's all part of the show.”

The first encounter between Fabricio Andrade and Lineker abruptly ended when it was ruled a no-contest when the latter was unable to continue midway into the match after being struck by an accidental knee in the groin.

They now aim to set things right by putting a proper end to their showdown in the rematch happening at the famous Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Prior to the no-contest outcome last time around, Fabricio Andrade was on an impressive roll, winning five straight matches. Meanwhile, Lineker equally found success as he was riding a four-fight win streak heading into their matchup.

ONE Fight Night 7 action will be aired live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Fabricio Andrade reveals interesting cross-training regimen in preparation for John Lineker

Fabricio Andrade has left no stone unturned in his attempt to claim the vacant ONE bantamweight world title, which has seen him engage in an intense cross-training regimen as part of his preparation.

“Wonder Boy” makes another go for the bantamweight strap in an all-Brazilian rematch against former champion John “Hands of Stone” Lineker at ONE Fight Night 7 on Prime Video on February 24 in Bangkok.

He might be looking to finish the unfinished business after their first encounter for the belt last year ended in a no-contest.

In an interview with Bonjour Sports, Fabricio Andrade shared what his training has been like for the rematch:

“I think yoga is really good. I really stretch a lot and I try to do some hot yoga especially now at the end of preparation but my training is really hard. I do a lot of Muay Thai, wrestling, strength and conditioning so it’s gonna be like, everything is gonna be so organized and you feel like you can do everything through the week, and every training is so intense.”

Fabricio Andrade had a golden opportunity to win it all last time around as he was dominating Lineker with his energetic activity and effective striking. It all went to waste when he accidentally struck his opponent with a knee in the groin in the third round that forced the match to end in a no-contest.

