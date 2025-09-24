  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "It's there for a reason" - Jake Paul firmly clarifies his stance on potential changes to Muhammad Ali Act ahead of Gervonta Davis fight

"It's there for a reason" - Jake Paul firmly clarifies his stance on potential changes to Muhammad Ali Act ahead of Gervonta Davis fight

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Sep 24, 2025 03:53 GMT
Jake Paul opposes Muhammad Ali act reform suggestions. [Image courtesy: Getty]
Jake Paul opposes Muhammad Ali act reform suggestions. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Jake Paul has made it clear he opposes efforts to alter the Muhammad Ali Act. The new reforms are being tied to Dana White’s vision for a restructured boxing model.

Ad

The YouTube star turned fighter, who is preparing for his clash with Gervonta Davis, spoke about the importance of legislation that protects athletes. Paul argued the act exists for a reason and should not be weakened. He said that removing or altering it would open the door for fighters to be taken advantage of by promoters.

His comments come at a critical time, with White working to push his Zuffa Boxing project forward. Speaking to the media during a press conference event in Miami, Paul said:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“I just don’t think it should be a thing. Absolutely not. It’s there for a reason, and the Muhammad Ali Act is very, very important. Yeah, 100% [it is a negative reform]. Which is what we want to avoid, and MVP [Most Valuable Promotions] has always been fighter first, and we always care about the fighters, and we know what these fighters have to go through. So you don’t want them to be taken advantage of. I think getting rid of the act would lead to things in those situations."
Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Jake Paul's comments below:

Ad

White has outlined ambitions to create events similar to his Contender Series to reshape how boxing operates. Central to this idea is the Muhammad Ali American Boxing Revival Act, a bill designed to amend the Professional Boxing Safety Act of 1996. If passed, it would allow the establishment of Unified Boxing Organizations and give promoters control over their titles rather than leaving sanctioning bodies in charge.

Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis raise the stakes with $2 million bet in Miami

The promotional build for Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis has escalated with a side bet worth $2 million agreed on stage in Miami. The two fighters had already been guaranteed major paydays for their Nov. 14 Netflix exhibition.

However, they decided to raise the stakes during their second press conference. After a back-and-forth exchange involving streamer Adin Ross, Paul suggested a million-dollar wager before Davis doubled the figure. Both shook hands instantly to indicate that the bet was agreed.

About the author
Abhishek Nambiar

Abhishek Nambiar

Twitter icon

Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.

When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage.

Know More
Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

MMA vs. Boxing: The Ultimate Showdown!

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Nambiar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications