"It's there for a reason" - Jake Paul firmly clarifies his stance on potential changes to Muhammad Ali Act ahead of Gervonta Davis fight

Jake Paul has made it clear he opposes efforts to alter the Muhammad Ali Act. The new reforms are being tied to Dana White’s vision for a restructured boxing model.The YouTube star turned fighter, who is preparing for his clash with Gervonta Davis, spoke about the importance of legislation that protects athletes. Paul argued the act exists for a reason and should not be weakened. He said that removing or altering it would open the door for fighters to be taken advantage of by promoters.His comments come at a critical time, with White working to push his Zuffa Boxing project forward. Speaking to the media during a press conference event in Miami, Paul said:“I just don’t think it should be a thing. Absolutely not. It’s there for a reason, and the Muhammad Ali Act is very, very important. Yeah, 100% [it is a negative reform]. Which is what we want to avoid, and MVP [Most Valuable Promotions] has always been fighter first, and we always care about the fighters, and we know what these fighters have to go through. So you don’t want them to be taken advantage of. I think getting rid of the act would lead to things in those situations.&quot;Check out Jake Paul's comments below:White has outlined ambitions to create events similar to his Contender Series to reshape how boxing operates. Central to this idea is the Muhammad Ali American Boxing Revival Act, a bill designed to amend the Professional Boxing Safety Act of 1996. If passed, it would allow the establishment of Unified Boxing Organizations and give promoters control over their titles rather than leaving sanctioning bodies in charge.Jake Paul and Gervonta Davis raise the stakes with $2 million bet in MiamiThe promotional build for Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis has escalated with a side bet worth $2 million agreed on stage in Miami. The two fighters had already been guaranteed major paydays for their Nov. 14 Netflix exhibition.However, they decided to raise the stakes during their second press conference. After a back-and-forth exchange involving streamer Adin Ross, Paul suggested a million-dollar wager before Davis doubled the figure. Both shook hands instantly to indicate that the bet was agreed.