"It's relaxing for me" - Marat Grigorian says he practically lives in the gym, barely takes days off

Days off doesn't exist in the dictionary of former three-time Glory kickboxing world champion Marat Grigorian.

The 33-year-old's aggression has made him one of the most exciting fighters to watch over the past 10 years. He is always on the hunt for a knockout and makes the most of his forward pressure to strike fear in the hearts of opponents.

Grigorian has admitted that he has no secret for that monstrous trait of his, but it appears that it could be closely associated with his hardworking approach during his training session.

Marat Grigorian had this to say to Japanese kickboxing icon Masato Kobayashi when asked about the recipe to develop hard-hitting power like his. He shared:

"I train every day. But I take a break when I'm feeling not good. I'll take one day of rest. And then back to training. And when I feel enough, I'll take a break. There are days when I train for ten days without stopping, but I enjoy it. It's relaxing for me."

Watch the full interview here:

As the saying goes, "Hard work makes the dream work."

Goals are often harder to achieve without putting enough dedication, time, and attention. For Marat Grigorian, this, however, doesn't seem to be a problem.

He will look to take that same drive heading into his massive fixture under the ONE Championship banner this Sunday, March 23.

Marat Grigorian locks horns with Kaito Ono at ONE 172

In less than a week, the Dutch kickboxing specialist looks to double his active winning streak against promotional newcomer Kaito Ono.

The striking wizards tango in a featherweight kickboxing tiff that will join the promotion's loaded ONE 172 card inside the Saitama Super Arena on Sunday, March 23.

Will Grigorian's pressure, power, and aggression send the hometown bet packing or will Ono stun the world and announce his arrival on martial arts' biggest stage in some fashion?

Fight fans can find out by purchasing the pay-per-view for ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang via watch.onefc.com.

