“It's a revenge fight” - Prajanchai recalls what made his victory over Joseph Lasiri extremely satisfying

Reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai of Thailand is one of the most wildly successful Thai fighters in ONE Championship. The 30-year-old PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym representative joined the world's largest martial arts organization in July of 2021, and has since won seven of his last eight fights in ONE Championship.

His most favorite performance of all, however, remains his 2023 first-round knockout win over Italian-Moroccan star Joseph Lasiri.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Lasiri shared what he liked about that fight.

The champ-champ said:

"Yeah, like, it's a revenge fight, like, you know, the elbow to the mouth. I like that a lot."

Needless to say, Prajanchai remains one of the most dominant world champions on the ONE Championship roster, and fans certainly cannot wait to see him back in action in the soonest possible time.

Prajanchai PK Saenchai was hoping to run into former foe Jonathan Di Bella at Saitama Super Arena: "I didn't have the chance to talk to him"

Despite their intense rivalry, Prajanchai PK Saenchai remains cordial with Canadian-Italian star Jonathan Di Bella.

The two were in the same venue back in March, when they came close to running into each other at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang at Saitama Super Arena.

Prajanchai was hoping he would see Di Bella in Japan to have a word with him. The Thai star said:

"No, I didn't have the chance to talk to him. I actually didn't get a chance to just meet him face to face, because I was there a little bit later during the fight week. Yeah, I really wanted to see him, though."

