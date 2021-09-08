"It's the stuff they gave Trump" - Joe Rogan speaks about his use of monoclonal antibodies and Ivermectin for COVID-19

Joe Rogan recently claimed that he took the same medication that Donald Trump was given to cure COVID-19. On The Joe Rogan Experience podcast no. 1703, Joe Rogan cleared the air about his usage of pharmaceutical drugs to treat the virus.

Rogan told his guest, Tom Segura, that he had taken monoclonal antibodies to recover from the disease. The popular UFC figure said that Donald Trump was given the same course of treatment.

"It's the sh*t that they gave Trump," said Joe Rogan.

Monoclonal antibodies, which are antibodies made by cloning unique white blood cells, were the reported treatment that former US President Donald Trump received after testing positive for COVID-19.

Joe Rogan also stated that CNN falsely shared information about his medicinal intake.

The podcaster said he received a treatment of ivermectin, a drug that has not been approved for COVID-19 patients by any major medical body around the world. He also claimed that multiple doctors asked him to take ivermectin.

Joe Rogan downplayed the need for young people to get a COVID-19 vaccine in the past

Joe Rogan has openly commented on COVID-19 vaccination in the past. He was heavily criticized for his take on why young people shouldn't get vaccinated. He later clarified his comments.

In a podcast with guest Andrew Santino, Rogan said:

"[Fauci] disagreed with me... I'm not an anti-vaxxer person. In fact, I said I believe they're safe and I encouraged many people to take them... I just said I don't think that if you're a young, healthy person, that you need it."

