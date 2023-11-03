It’s submission or nothing for Tye Ruotolo: “I’d rather lose than win with a decision”

Tye Ruotolo doesn’t want to experience another victory on points, as he has set the record straight in his upcoming ONE welterweight submission grappling world title fight with Magomed Abdulkadirov in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 16 this Friday, November 3.

Ruotolo and Abdulkadirov will be the primers for the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title match between Jonathan Haggerty and Fabricio Andrade, which goes down inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In his November 2, 2023, interview with the South China Morning Post’s YouTube channel, ahead of his world title match, the 20-year-old BJJ phenom not only wants to become the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling champion but also wants to get the victory via submission against his Russian foe.

Ruotolo claimed:

“I hope it’s a war. You know, my prediction is that I come out on top and I don't know how that happens, whether you know it's with a D’arce or with a buggy choke or with a decision, but I'd rather lose than win with a decision.”

Watch the interview right here:

One-half of the famous Ruotolo twins hold four wins under the world’s largest martial arts organization, including three submission victories against Garry Tonon, Marat Gafurov, and Dagi Arslanaliev. His lone decision win was over ONE middleweight MMA world champion Reinier de Ridder in May 2023.

Tye doesn’t want to pile up decision wins because he wants to have a great reputation as a feared submission finisher. If the 20-year-old Atos-affiliated athlete gets the job done against the 32-year-old veteran, he’ll join his twin brother Kade as one of the promotion’s submission grappling world champions.

ONE Fight Night 16 Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video will air live on US Primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.