"It's not my target" - Alexis Nicolas admits he isn't worried about trying to become champ-champ

Everyone wants to be champ-champ, but not newly crowned ONE lightweight kickboxing world champion 'Barboza' Alexis Nicolas of France. The undefeated 25-year-old says he is focused on dominating his lane, and making sure he leaves a lasting legacy as the best lightweight kickboxer in the world.

Nicolas shocked the world last weekend when he dominated former two-sport ONE world champion 'The Immortal' Regian Eersel.

The two locked horns at ONE Fight Night 21: Eersel vs. Nicolas on Prime Video, which took place live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand last Saturday, April 6th.

Speaking to the media at the official ONE Fight Night 21 post-fight press conference, Nicolas was asked if he had thought about coming after Eersel's Muay Thai gold next.

The 25-year-old French fighter replied:

"It's not my target. I want to defend my belt for the first time, and we'll see after."

Nicolas seems more interested in further establishing himself as the apex predator in kickboxing, before he even thinks about making a switch to a different discipline.

Alexis Nicolas happy to make home country proud: "I won the heart of all the French"

Representing his country's flag in the world's largest martial arts organization is newly crowned ONE lightweight kickboxing world champion 'Barboza' Alexis Nicolas' greatest honor. The 25-year-old says he is happy to make everyone back home proud after his gold-winning performance.

He told the media:

"This belt is not the real [accomplishment] tonight, the real win tonight. Because the real win is I won the heart of all the French. All my fans now know that I'm the best. I worked hard and I'm very proud. So that's my real happiness tonight. It's to bring this belt to my country and my family, Mahmoudi Gym as well, and all my team."

