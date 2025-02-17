“It’s a way to understand” - Bibiano Fernandes says it’s his goal to share his martial arts knowledge to the next generation

Bibiano Fernandes has his retirement plans all figured out. After dominating the BJJ and MMA circuits throughout his professional life, the former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion is determined to pass on his immense knowledge to the next generation.

Ad

Before he retires to teaching, though, Fernandes will have his swan song against eternal rival Kevin Belingon at ONE 171: Qatar on Feb. 20 at Lusail Sports Arena.

In an interview with CBC, the Brazilian legend described how competing in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and MMA is a highly mental game.

Fernandes, a five-time BJJ world champion, said that in addition to competing and training physically, fighters must eventually pass on their knowledge to the next generation.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

He said:

"Jiu-jitsu and mixed martial arts is a mindset. We need to understand how we absorb the information, and how we pass the information to the people. A lot of people think fighters just fight. It’s not like that. Mixed martial arts is a way to live. It’s a way to understand how I can pass the knowledge to the next generation."

Ad

Fernandes is one of the greatest world champions in ONE Championship's history, with 'The Flash' tallying a promotional record of 11 world title wins.

The next fighter on the list is Regian Eersel, the reigning ONE lightweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion, with nine victories in his world title matches.

Fernandes' mark of seven consecutive world title defenses is also tied for first in the promotion with ONE women's strawweight MMA world champion Xiong Jing Nan and former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama.

Ad

Tickets for ONE 171 are available at Q-Tickets, and the entire card will be streamed at watch.onefc.com.

Watch Fernandes' entire interview below:

Ad

Bibiano Fernandes issues a challenge to the current crop of world champion

It's often been said that the measure of a world champion is how many times they've defended their throne, Bibiano Fernandes echoed that sentiment.

Fernandes, who once defended the ONE bantamweight MMA world title seven consecutive times, said in an interview that he wants to see the current world champions defend their world titles as many times as possible.

"Good luck to everyone out there. Like I've been saying in the beginning, winning the belt is easy. Anybody can do it. But keeping the belt is a difficult thing. If you can keep the belt for a long time, that's a huge challenge."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.