“It’s not about weight, it’s about technique” - Demetrious Johnson, Henry Cejudo weigh-in on Bradley Martyn's grappling challenge

Henry Cejudo took to Twitter to share a preview into his new podcast alongside Demeterious Johnson, titled GOATCast. In the video, the pair discuss Bradley Martyn's comments and much, much more.

Bradley Martyn, a popular fitness influencer said that he would easily be able to overpower a '125 lbs' man, even if the man is highly skilled and trained, just by virtue of his size.

Martyn, who weighs north of 260 lbs, has often said that his size would give him the advantage over skilled and trained fighters who compete in smaller weight classes. In an interview with Brendan Schaub, Martyn states that he 'wants to find that guy (Demetrious Johnson)' and wants to 'lay on top of him.'

Johnson reacted on his podcast alongside Cejudo, saying:

"It's funny, you know, he's 265, he's a bodybuilder so he's obviously got the weight advantage...but at the end of the day that's the thing about grappling. It's not about weight, it's about technique. We're going to try and grapple. I've told Brendan Schaub that I want to make it happen."

Henry Cejudo added:

"That's awesome man, but if you're going to do anything, you got to get paid man."

This will be particularly interesting to MMA fans, as it will be interesting to see how 'DJ' overcomes such a massive size advantage. While technique does typically trump raw size or strength, taking on a man who weighs, quite literally, twice as much as you, is a daunting task.

That being said, if there's anyone skilled enough to pull it off, it's likely to be Demetrious Johnson.

Check out Episode 1 of The GOATCast with Henry Cejudo and Demetrious Johnson here (0:12 for their comments on Bradley Martyn):

Henry Cejudo challeges Merab Dvalishvili, says winner to get title shot next

After Cory Sandhagen's decision win over Rob Font, Henry Cejudo took to Twitter and said:

"Thank you, Cory Sandhagen. After that dud of a performance, it's me vs @MerabDvalishvil for the next shot at that bantamweight strap"

Cejudo said that he will face Merab next and that the would either fight for the title, depending on the outcome of the Sterling-O'Malley bout, or the winner of their fight would become the no.1 contender and be next in line.

Check out Henry Cejudo's reaction to Sandhagen vs. Font here (12:37 for the comments on his next fight):