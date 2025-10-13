"It was very tense" - Joe Rogan reacts to tense Tucker Carlson–Sam Altman exchange over whistleblower’s mysterious death

Joe Rogan recently gave his thoughts on the intense conversation between Tucker Carlson and Sam Altman regarding the unexpected death of the tech billionaire's employee.

Ad

For context, Altman sat down with Carlson last month, and the conservative political commentator raised questions about the sudden demise of Suchir Balaji, who worked at OpenAI for four years. The AI researcher died last year in November and San Francisco police officers determined that it was suicide. However, the 26-year-old's mother feels there was foul play.

In an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Rogan spoke to stand-up comedian Duncan Trussell and discussed Carlson's aggressive questioning of Altman over Balaji's death:

Ad

Trending

''Did you see the podcast where Tucker Carlson was talking to Sam Altman and he essentially was saying that he doesn't believe that this guy who was a whistleblower who killed himself? He doesn't believe that he killed himself...Tucker was saying this to Altman...he's [Altman] like, 'it sounds like you're accusing me of of killing him. First of all, we worked together and I cared about him very much and it's like I had nothing to do with it. The police said that it was a suicide' and then Tucker was talking about how the guy had just ordered food and about there were signs of struggle and he was just saying a bunch of different things.''

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He continued:

''Sam Altman's like, 'it sounds like you're accusing me of killing him,' It was very tense. It's kind of a crazy conversation to see happen between a guy who is in charge of making a digital god and a guy who's accusing him of possibly being or not even accusing him, he's just bringing up the fact that he doesn't believe that, that guy committed suicide.''

Ad

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (58:43):

Ad

When Joe Rogan opened up about his past conversation with Sam Altman

Earlier this year, Joe Rogan had Dr. Roman Yampolskiy on his JRE podcast and discussed shooting a podcast episode with Sam Altman in 2023.

Rogan said that Altman acted like a politician:

''I don’t have anything against Sam Altman, I know Elon Musk does not like him, but when I had him in here, I was like, it’s like I’m talking to a politician who is in the middle of a presidential [election] cycle. Where they’re very careful with what they say. Everything has been vetted by a focus group, and you don’t really get a real human response.'' [1:09:27 of the video]

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swagat Kumar Jena Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.



Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.



In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.



Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.



He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time. Know More