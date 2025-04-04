“It wasn’t hard to think about” - Lyndon Knowles on getting world title opportunity in first ONE fight

'Knowlesy' Lyndon Knowles is stepping into ONE Championship with zero warmups and a world title shot waiting for him.

The British heavyweight is set to make his promotional debut against ONE heavyweight Muay Thai and light heavyweight kickboxing world champion Roman Kryklia at ONE Fight Night 30. It's a huge opportunity by any standard, and Knowles didn't hesitate when the offer came through.

In an exclusive interview with ONE Championship, Knowles said:

“I didn’t necessarily expect it. They contacted my brother and coach, Christian Knowles, and so when it came to me, it wasn’t hard to think about. There wasn’t much thought to it."

And where most others would get cold feet, jumping straight into a title fight only serves to fan Knowles' fire.

Title contender Lyndon Knowles says fighting under his coach and older brother Christian “means everything” to him

Lyndon Knowles has been putting in work for decades, but the next chapter feels especially meaningful. This is because more than just a fight, this bout represents Lyndon's gratitude towards his brother and coach, Christian Knowles, who stepped in when their father passed away. During the conversation with ONE Championship, Knowles said:

"It means everything to me, to be honest. My dad died when I was 19, so I say pretty young - it felt pretty young for me. And he was always working a lot, so Chris stepped in in a big way for me, so I’m always trying to make him proud and do my best."

Now, as the British veteran gears up for the biggest fight of his career, Lyndon Knowles will have his coach, his brother, and his biggest supporter all in his corner.

Watch ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs Knowles on April 4, available for fans in Canada and North America with an active Prime Video subscription.

