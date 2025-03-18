“It wasn’t like other fights” - Nabil Anane says victory over Nico Carrillo was something special

Nabil Anane admits that he had a new fire instilled in him before he stunned the world inside the Impact Arena this past January. The young gun was called on short notice to replace 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9, who was scheduled to defend his bantamweight Muay Thai gold against Scottish star Nico Carrillo.

Needless to say, he made the most of his chance at ONE 170, sending 'King of the North' to the canvas thrice in the first round en route to a TKO win and the division's interim crown.

"I really need to win this fight to get my revenge because I really wanted the revenge against Superlek, and I did it," the Team Mehdi Zatout star told the South China Morning Post.

"I was very locked in, I trained very hard. It wasn’t like other fights, and I did it."

Nabil Anane will look to trade his provisional crown for the undisputed title when he takes to the Circle alongside Superlek at one of the promotion's biggest cards ever.

Their bantamweight Muay Thai world title unification tilt is one of many intriguing fights set for ONE 172, which emanates live from the Saitama Super Arena on Sunday, March 23.

This won't be the first time Nabil Anane meets Superlek

An integral part of Nabil Anane's success today, per the Thai-Algerian himself, was when he suffered a loss to Superlek at ONE Friday Fights 22 in June 2023.

The 20-year-old has gone on to rack up a 6-0 spotless run since being humbled by 'The Kicking Machine' in his promotional bow in the very first round.

Anane has looked like a different animal since, being able to add abnormal knockout power and strike volume to his freakish range.

It won't be easy for the youngster to upset Superlek in Saitama, but in the form he's in, it could be a possibility.

Watch the full interview here:

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will be available via pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com on Sunday, March 23.

