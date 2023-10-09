“It went the best way it could have” – Angela Lee feels at peace with her swan song at ONE Fight Night 14

Angela Lee couldn’t have asked for a better closure to her decorated mixed martial arts career.

‘Unstoppable’ delivered arguably one of the most emotional retirement speeches in MMA at ONE Fight Night 14 last month, where she signaled her retirement by leaving the ONE atomweight MMA world title in the middle of the circle.

ONE Championship, of course, gave one of its biggest superstars the tribute she deserves by giving her the spotlight one last time, allowing her to deliver her parting message to millions of fans watching at home.

Everything about the ceremony was done with such grace and class, from Lee’s tearful entrance to the cage, up to her personal message for the women who competed for her vacated belt, Stamp Fairtex and Ham Seo Hee.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Lee recalled the emotional moment and said she was extremely satisfied with how it all played out:

“I am at peace with everything and I think that it went the best way it could have. Everyone at that event, everyone I met throughout the week has been just really kind and supportive. Even the two ladies, Stamp and Ham. It's just really nice to see this respect and just mutual camaraderie that we have.”

Moreover, Lee also thanked the top two fighters in her division, Stamp and Ham, for respecting her decision to walk away from the sport:

“It's a hard feeling to describe and even with the language barrier but I think that there's just an understanding and there's love there, so I really appreciated that.”

Watch Angela Lee’s full interview in its entirety:

Ultimately, it was Stamp who took over the Singaporean-American’s throne after beating Ham Seo Hee at ONE Fight Night 14.

Angela Lee may have left the circle with a heavy heart, but her legacy on and off the Circle will certainly live on for generations to come.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 14 is available on ONE Championship’s official YouTube page.