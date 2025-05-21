“It will actually be better for me” - ONE strawweight contender Lito Adiwang hints at moving up to flyweight

ONE strawweight MMA contender Lito Adiwang said he is open to moving up to flyweight. He believes he will be more effective in the 135-pound division as he can focus much of his attention on strategizing his attack and working on his techniques than on cutting down weight.

'Thunder Kid' spoke about his plan to switch division in an interview with ONE Championship, sharing his excitement of the many possibilities that await him in flyweight.

Adiwang said:

"I’m excited to see what’s in store for me. I’m excited to see the possibilities. I’m even up to moving at flyweight and I think it will actually be better for me. Since I won’t be cutting too much weight, I can focus on a whole lot of other things.

He added:

"I can focus on sharpening my techniques, and I won’t be losing too much strength and endurance there. I can go full blast from the first to the third round there."

Lito Adiwang is among the noted fighters in strawweight under ONE Championship since making his promotional debut in August 2019. He has had his ups and down in his campaign but has been generally solid with a winning record of 9-4.

Lito Adiwang admits he has to work his way back to having finishes in his matches

While he is setting himself up for a possible pivot to flyweight, Lito Adiwang recognizes that among the things he has to work on is his ability to come up with finishes in his matches, which he admits has not been the case of late.

He touched on it in an interview with ONE Championship earlier this year as he reacted to fan criticisms over his seeming decline in finishes.

The 32-year-old Soma Fight Club affiliate said:

"Honestly, I agree with their criticism. I felt it. I saw it when I reviewed the fight. If they're not satisfied, [neither] am I. I know that I could've performed a lot better, given a lot more, and I felt like it could've been so different."

Three of the last four victories of Lito Adiwang came by way of decision. It is a reversal of his first five victories in ONE Championship that saw he come up with finishes (KO or submission) in four of them.

