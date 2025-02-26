"It will definitely be a great test" - John Lineker fired up to open kickboxing account vs. Hiroki Akimoto in Saitama

After scoring two knockouts in three Muay Thai contests, John Lineker ventures into the kickboxing realm in search of his next highlight-reel finish.

'Hands of Stone' squares off against former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Hiroki Akimoto when the promotion descends upon the Saitama Super Arena for ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on Sunday, March 23.

ONE Championship caught up with the OCS Jiu-Jitsu athlete to get his thoughts on this three-round war.

While he admits that the offer did come out of the blue, John Lineker reveals that there's nothing he loves more than to let his fists lose on martial arts' biggest stage:

"It wasn't really in my plans to do a kickboxing fight. But I'm a fighter, and I'm ready for any fight. Like I said, I like to test myself. So it will definitely be a great test once again."

With a trademark weapon as potent as his 'Hands of Stone,' there's no denying that the 34-year-old fighter could bag another sensational finish in 'The Land of the Rising Sun'.

After using his ferocious fists to great success in MMA, Lineker showed it packs just as much power in Muay Thai as he smashed his way to quick knockouts against Asa Ten Pow and Alexey Balyko.

Now, he hopes to do the same when he makes his kickboxing debut at ONE 172 in Saitama, Japan, next month.

John Lineker's route to a KO against Hiroki Akimoto

John Lineker will be up against a very calculated and pacey fighter in Hiroki Akimoto. But his ability to throw volume in the pocket – with that stupendous power – will be his trump card.

The Japanese star rarely leaves himself exposed when he overextends or unleashes combinations, but Lineker never misses the mark, even with the slightest of openings.

Sure, it won't be straight-forward for 'Hands of Stone'.

He'd need to up the intensity and keep outpointing Akimoto in search of a knockout. Lineker must manage his gas tank well in case his opposite number drags the fight into the final round.

Should he sort all of the above, fans can be sure that 'Hands of Stone' will come out victorious at ONE 172.

The promotion's stacked return to Japan will be available live and for free at watch.onefc.com on Sunday, March 23.

