"It will slow him down " - Former lightweight champion not a fan of 'mentally strong' Tony Ferguson's workout with David Goggins

Tony Ferguson has made headlines this week with a unique approach to his upcoming fight with Paddy Pimblett, but it has not impressed all of his peers.

In an attempt to prevent his seventh straight loss, the former interim lightweight champion has brought in former Navy SEAL and motivational athlete David Goggins to prepare him for his upcoming bout. Ferguson is no stranger to intense training tactics, but former UFC champion Rafael dos Anjos is skeptical of his most recent venture.

Dos Anjos publicly stated his doubts about Tony Ferguson's training, saying he believes it will 'slow him down.' Dos Anjos tweeted:

"I see Tony's workouts with David [Goggins]. Those long workouts will not help Tony's condition, it will slow him down. It could help him with some mental strength but Tony does not need that. He's very strong mentally."

The 'long workouts' that Dos Anjos referred to are a part of Goggins' training method. Tony Ferguson has seemingly hired the International Sports Hall of Famer to lead him through an intense, all-day exercise regimen that he calls 'Hell Week.'

The term 'Hell Week' is a well-known brutal week-long training that all aspiring Navy SEALs go through and is commonly referred to as the toughest training procedure in the United States military.

Both Goggins and Ferguson have posted video clips of their training together on social media, which include scenes of 'El Cucuy' throwing up while on a treadmill before continuing.

Tony Ferguson is not new to unconventional training methods

Videos have surfaced previously of Ferguson's non-traditional training methods, including one of him kicking a metal pole to condition his shins. However, Ferguson is now 39 years old, and some, including Dos Anjos, are questioning if Goggins' training methods could do more harm than good for the aging star.

Ferguson is currently scheduled to face Paddy 'The Baddy' Pimblett on the main card of UFC 296.