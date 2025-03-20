“It will steal the show” - Marat Grigorian certain duke-out session with Kaito Ono will be Fight of the Night at ONE 172

Armenian striking veteran Marat Grigorian is coming to steal the show in Japan.

The three-time Glory kickboxing world champion returns to the Circle this Sunday, March 23 for a showdown with Japanese newcomer Kaito Ono at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.

Emanating live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Japan, ONE 172 will feature five massive ONE world title tilts and kickboxing super fight between two of the greatest strikers in the world — Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Takeru Segawa.

However, despite having some pretty stiff competition, Grigorian expects to steal the show and add another highlight-reel knockout to his resume. In a recent interview with ONE, Grigorian said:

“I expect a war. I expect a knockout. I see an interesting fight taking place. It will steal the show.”

Grigorian carries an impressive 80 percent finish rate under the ONE Championship banner. On the flip side, his opponent has knocked out opponents in 26 of his 59 career wins.

Needless to say, you won't want to blink when these two step onto martial arts' biggest global stage this Sunday.

Marat Grigorian recognizes how dangerous Kaito Ono is

While Marat Grigorian heads to The Land of the Rising Sun determined to score another big finish in ONE Championship, he knows that it won't come easy against a well-rounded fighter like Kaito Ono. Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA, Grigorian said:

"He is fast, he is tall. Uses his distance very well. Ono has good calf kicks, good knees. He is dangerous in his own way, especially when you let him do his thing. I don’t think he has a lot of power. He is just fast."

Though many ONE fans may be unfamiliar with Ono's work, there's no denying that he's a very dangerous fighter.

Capturing titles under the Shoot Boxing and Rise banners, Ono is ready to kickstart a run to a ONE world title, and it all starts with one of the heaviest hitters in the featherweight kickboxing division.

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will emanate from the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23. Head over to watch.onefc.com to learn more about how you can watch the event live.

