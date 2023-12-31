"It will take a woman getting killed"- Matt Brown, Riley Gaines, and others react to USA Boxing's controversial transgender inclusion decision

Matt Brown, Riley Gaines, and others have reacted to USA Boxing's controversial transgender inclusion decision.

USA Boxing announced a new policy regarding the participation of transgender women in the sport recently. According to the new policy, transgender athletes will be eligible to compete in the women's category under certain conditions.

To start with, athletes under the age of 18 can only compete in the gender they are born in. A fighter who has transitioned from male to female needs to make a declaration of their gender identity as a female and undergo gender reassignment surgery.

Moreover, the athlete must provide USA Boxing with the necessary documentation of quarterly hormone testing for a minimum period of four years after the surgery. The boxer's testosterone level in serum must remain below 5nmol/L for at least 4 years prior to their first bout.

The announcement by USA Boxing has not gone down well with many from the combat sports community as they believe that transgender women will have an unfair advantage over their cisgender counterparts in a matchup.

Many notable names like Matt Brown, Riley Gaines, and more have reacted to the news. Take a look at some of them below:

"Stupidest thing I’ve ever heard."

"USA boxing @USABoxing to allow men who merely say they are women to fight against women. Mark my words, it will take a woman getting killed before these misogynistic fools wake up."

"I wonder if these people in USA boxing who agreed to this were women who have sparred a man the same size as them that’s not held back on them and felt the difference in speed and power and punch resistance…. And that’s with big gloves and head gear.. I f***ing doubt it probably a bunch of c**ts who’ve not even boxed lol"

