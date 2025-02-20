“It will be my territory” - Joshua Pacio ready to erase the bittersweet memory of 2024 in unification bout versus Jarred Brooks at ONE 171

ONE strawweight MMA world champion Joshua Pacio is all geared up to step back into the same arena where he had one of the most bittersweet moments of his career.

Pacio will take on the division's interim ruler Jarred Brooks in a unification match for the undisputed ONE strawweight MMA world title in the main event of the stacked ONE 171: Qatar card on Thursday at Lusail Sports Arena.

During the card's ceremonial weigh-ins, Pacio told ONE Championship commentator Mitch Chilson that he's fully ready to prove why he's the sole strawweight MMA king.

Joshua Pacio said:

"Like what I've said Mitch, I don't look at the past, I look forward. And for 'The Passion' it's a new season for me this 2025. I've been through a lot, one year it's been hard it's been challenging"

He added:

"Tomorrow night, I will set my foot inside that Circle and it will be my territory. And still baby!"

Pacio and Brooks have a vise grip on the 125-pound MMA division. The two fighters have exchanged gold since 2022.

Brooks drew first blood in their trilogy when he outclassed Pacio for the ONE strawweight MMA world title in the main event of ONE 164 in December 2022 in Manila.

After battling through injuries for much of 2023, Pacio reclaimed the gold from Brooks at ONE 166: Qatar in March 2024.

Pacio, however, has decried how he won back his throne since it was awarded to him after Brooks got disqualified in their world title rematch. Now that he's back in full form, Pacio is set to fully establish his presence atop the division against the man who became his most bitter rival.

ONE 171 will be streamed live at watch.onefc.com.

Joshua Pacio says he won't actively hunt for a knockout finish against Jarred Brooks

Joshua Pacio won't rush into things when he locks horns with Jarred Brooks for the third time in his career.

In an interview with Nick Atkin for Bangkok Post, Pacio said it would be foolish if he zeroed in on knocking Brooks out in their unification match for the undisputed ONE strawweight MMA world title in Qatar.

Pacio said:

"If I have the opportunity, I will finish him. But I'm not looking for a knockout because, sometimes, when you're looking for a knockout, you'll be the one who will be knocked out."

