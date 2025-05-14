  • home icon
  Italian-Canadian star Jonathan Di Bella "focused on the big names" to further elevate his brand in ONE Championship

Italian-Canadian star Jonathan Di Bella "focused on the big names" to further elevate his brand in ONE Championship

By Nissi Icasiano
Modified May 14, 2025 19:44 GMT
Jonathan Di Bella [Photo via ONE Championship]
Jonathan Di Bella [Image courtesy: ONE Championship]

ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella made it clear that he's ready to take on anyone bold enough to face him inside the squared circle.

The Italian-Canadian sensation issued this statement during a recent interview with English journalist Nick Atkin:

"I'm always focused on the big names, the big fights because that's what is gonna turn me into a superstar, you know."

Di Bella cannot be blamed for his frustrating tone as he has been relentlessly chasing a second encounter against reigning divisional kingpin Prajanchai PK Saenchai, but the 28-year-old suspects the Thai superstar is intentionally avoiding a world title unification showdown.

It can be recalled that Di Bella bowed to Prajanchai for the vacant crown in a thrilling five-round war at ONE Friday Fights 64 in June 2024.

Despite the setback, his resolve to avenge that defeat and call himself as the one true king of the weight class remains stronger than ever.

Now holding the interim world title, Di Bella insists that if Prajanchai continues to dodge the rematch, he is willing to defend his belt against all comers — proving once and for all that he's the genuine benchmark of the talent-filled bracket:

"I've been watching the [weekly] ONE Friday Fights [event series], and there are some guys that are good."

Jonathan Di Bella prevailed over a Thai legend in his most recent outing

Jonathan Di Bella was last seen in action when he shared the same ring with the legendary Sam-A Gaiyanghadao.

Both men went through the wringer over five rounds for the ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world title on the supporting card of ONE 172, held at Japan's iconic Saitama Super Arena this past March.

From bell to bell, the two strikers exchanged their best offense. But in the end, Di Bella walked away with 26 pounds of gold draped over his shoulder by way of unanimous decision.

Edited by Jigyanshushri Mahanta
