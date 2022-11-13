ONE rising star Itsuki Hirata wants to give back to women and children by teaching them martial arts once her fighting career is over. The Japanese fighter made this clear in a recent interview with MMA Sucka, saying:

“Yes, I still have the same thoughts. Women are supportive of strong women, they always look up to strong women. There is always a longing to be a strong woman.”

Itsuki Hirata knows just how important it is to have role models, especially for women and children who desire to have a career in combat sports. ‘Android 18’ had mentors of her own during her early days as a judoka standout up to her eventual transition to mixed martial arts.

The 23-year-old will now figure in the most pivotal fight of her young MMA career, as she takes on Ham Seo Hee in a possible world title eliminator at women’s 115-pounds.

The highly anticipated tiff takes place in the main card of ONE 163: Akimoto vs. Petchtanong, this Saturday, November 19, inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

While Hirata is currently outside the top five of the women’s atomweight rankings, a victory over Ham will no doubt catapult her into contender status.

Even ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong himself said that Hirata will be next in line for reigning women’s atomweight queen Angela Lee if she gets past ‘Hamzzang’.

Hirata came out hot right off the gates by winning five of her first six bouts inside the circle.

After suffering her first career setback against Jihin Radzuan this past March, ‘Android 18’ bounced back nicely with a dominant performance against Lin Heqin at ONE on Prime Video 1 last August.

Hirata showcased massive improvements to her game, particularly a much sharper striking arsenal on her way to a convincing unanimous decision victory against "MMA Sister."

Itsuki Hirata will rely on her bread and butter against Ham Seo Hee

While Itsuki Hirata’s improvements on the feet are greatly noticeable, she’s not going to risk it all by standing toe-to-toe against a decorated striker like Ham Seo Hee.

In the same interview with MMA Sucka, ‘Android 18’ did not hide her game plan of using her grappling advantage over her dangerous South Korean foe. Hirata explained:

“My opponent is a striker so I will put much more focus on wrestling training. That’s the key point.”

Sticking to what she knows best is indeed the smart approach for Itsuki Hirata.

Ham, after all, is riding high on an eight-fight winning streak, including back-to-back victories against Denice Zamboanga inside the circle.

This match-up will feature two of the best in the division today and we can’t wait to see who comes out on top at ONE 163.

