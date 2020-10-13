Jacare Souza calls out Yoel Romero, sets date for fight

It's been 11 months now since Jacare Souza last stepped inside the Octagon. He lost to Jan Blachowicz, who is now the UFC Light Heavyweight Champion. Following defeats to Jack Hermansson and then Blachowicz, the Brazilian will look to make several adjustments before returning to the Octagon.

It appears as though Jacare Souza has a name in mind - Yoel Romero. Romero, who also lost to a current Champion last (Israel Adesanya), is a man who has a victory over Jacare Souza from December 2015.

Five years on, Jacare Souza is looking to get his win back against Yoel Romero. In a post on Instagram, the Brazilian Middleweight called out Yoel Romero for a fight, wanting to face him in December.

Yoel Romero last fought in March and is on a bad streak of his own, having lost his last three consecutive bouts. He has also lost four of his last five fights.

Despite all his losses, Yoel Romero has been considered one of the biggest threats of the talent-stacked Middleweight division and was constantly involved in the title picture. However, a poor performance against Israel Adesanya means that it's going to be an uphill battle for Yoel Romero.

Why Yoel Romero vs. Jacare Souza makes perfect sense

Jacare Souza was supposed to face Uriah Hall earlier this year after the lockdown, but he tested positive for COVID-19 and the bout was scrapped. Yoel Romero is now trying to build his way back to the top of the division, while Jacare Souza is returning to the Middleweight division.

It's the perfect time to put the two up against each other and it's a high-risk fight for both. Either way, the Middleweight division's top 7-8 are mostly booked for other fights, so Jacare Souza vs. Yoel Romero makes sense.