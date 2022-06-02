Australian MMA fighter Jack Becker suffers broken leg before signing with UFC

UFC hopeful Jack Becker recently suffered a horrific leg injury during an MMA bout.

Australian MMA fighter Jack Becker was expected to sign with the UFC after his latest bout. However, those plans came crashing down after he suffered a devastating leg fracture over the weekend while fighting in Perth. Becker was fighting to defend the Eternal lightweight championship against Aidan Aguilera at Eternal MMA 66. Aguilera checked one of his kicks and the Aussie fell to the ground as his leg appeared to snap in two.

Below is an image of Becker's leg at the end of the fight, courtesy of his Instagram:

It was Becker's second title defense since gaining the title in 2021. His talents were noticed by the UFC, but due to the ghastly injury, his debut with the promotion will definitely be delayed. However, Becker is still hopeful of returning to the mat once he is out of recovery. His fans are wishing for a speedy recovery and hope to see him on the UFC roster soon. Aguilera also chimed in on the support and displayed exemplary sportsmanship.

In comments provided by Wrestling Culture, Aguilera said:

“Nothing but respect for [Becker] on how he conducts himself inside and outside the cage...You’re a champion jack and I hope to represent the same qualities in my reign...I have no doubt you have the strength and grit to get through the tough road ahead and I look forward to seeing you back."

Jack Becker's MMA career thus far

231 Lb Crute🇦🇺🤝🇺🇦 @Bendaman2001 Jack Becker defends his Eternal Lightweight title this weekend with a big performance could be closing in on being signed by a bigger promotion Jack Becker defends his Eternal Lightweight title this weekend with a big performance could be closing in on being signed by a bigger promotion https://t.co/9LED7Fi69J

Jack Becker has had MMA audiences go wild with excitement since his start back in 2011. He started off on the right foot, devastating opponents with brutal submissions and knockouts. It wasn't until 2017 that he tasted his first defeat. Callen Potter was the first and only fighter to knock Becker out, which occurred at Hex Fight Series 12. The following year, he suffered another loss to Rae Yoon Ok. He took a few years off and returned in 2021 to dominate once again. He became the lightweight champion at Eternal MMA and was on a three-fight undefeated streak prior to the awful leg injury.

The gruesome loss puts him at ten wins and three losses. Becker and his fans are hopeful that he will join the other great Australian fighters in the UFC and disrupt the promotion's lightweight division.

