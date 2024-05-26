Jack Catterall eyes world title shot after narrowly beating Josh Taylor in rematch: "I want to prove I’m better"

Jack Catterall recently opened up about getting an opportunity at world title following his victory over old rival Josh Taylor. The two squared off against each other in a lightweight matchup on May 25 at the First Direct Arena in Leeds, England.

In a controversial first clash that took place in Glasgow, Scotland in February 2022, the English challenger was defeated via split decision by the then super lightweight champion. However, many felt that Catterall deserved the judges' nod. Thus, the Brit looked to avenge his defeat in this non-title rematch.

Coming into the bout, Catterall was riding a two-fight winning streak. In May of last year, he won over Darragh Foley by unanimous decision.Then, he prevailed over Jorge Linares in October of the same year.

Meanwhile, in his last boxing appearance, Taylor squared off against Teofimo Lopez. He lost the fight via unanimous decision and lost his super lightweight title in the process.

After 12 rounds of intense back-and-forth action, Catterall defeated Taylor via unanimous decision. The judges scored the contest 117-111, 117-111 and 116-113.

Following the win, Catterall spoke to the media and expressed his desire to challenge Lopez for the WBO super lightweight title. He said:

''I was mandatory for the WBO title for what felt like a lifetime. [Lopez] beat Taylor before I did, now I’ve had the win over him [Taylor] and I want to prove I’m better than him [Lopez]. I believe I’ve got the style to beat Lopez. That’s the fight I want.”

It was a second straight defeat of Taylor's professional boxing career, who called for a trilogy fight in his post-fight interview. So it will be intriguing to see whether the trilogy bout takes place or Catterall is given a shot at the WBO super lightweight title.