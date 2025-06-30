Jack Catterall vs. Harlem Eubank prediction: Picking the winner for the welterweight boxing clash

The Jack Catterall vs. Harlem Eubank prediction is here. It provides strategic and tactical insight into the upcoming welterweight boxing match set to headline the Matchroom Boxing scheduled for July 5. However, it isn't the only notable matchup on the card.

Joe Cordina and Jaret Gonzalez compete for the WBO Global lightweight title, while William Crolla puts his undefeated record on the line against Fraser Wilkinson at super welterweight. So then, who is expected to win?

#1. Welterweight: Jack Catterall vs. Harlem Eubank

The Jack Catterall vs. Harlem Eubank bout, set for 12 rounds at welterweight, is a respectable one. Catterall, who is 30-2, with 13 stoppages, is a defensive, southpaw counterpuncher, whose slick footwork, accuracy, and output make him a tough outing for anyone.

Unfortunately, he can be overly cautious, prioritizing clean defense over offense on certain occasions. Eubank, who is 21-0, with 9 stoppages, is also a sharp counterpuncher with good footwork. He has an educated jab, but is too comfortable point-fighting, taking rounds to build his volume.

It won't be an easy fight, but Catterall's output and counterpunching should earn him the nod.

The Prediction: Jack Catterall via unanimous decision

#2. WBO Global lightweight title: Joe Cordina vs. Jaret Gonzalez

A high-profile fight on the Jack Catterall vs. Harlem Eubank card, Joe Cordina vs. Jaret Gonzalez compete for the vacant WBO Global lightweight belt. Gonzalez steps into the ring at 17-1, with 9 stoppages. What he lacks in power, he makes up for in technique, with a good jab, great footwork, and clever punch selection.

Gonzalez has an identical 17-1 record, but with 13 knockouts/TKOs. He is aggressive, always applying pressure in search of the knockout. However, he lacks experience against elite opposition. This lack of experience will likely favor Cordina.

The Prediction: Joe Cordina via unanimous decision

#3. The rest of the Jack Catterall vs. Harlem Eubank fight predictions

Winners in bold.

Super welterweight: William Crolla (8-0) vs. Fraser Wilkinson (11-2)

Cruiserweight: Pat Brown (2-0) vs. Lewis Oakford (6-2)

Lightweight: Aqib Fiaz (13-1) vs. Alex Murphy (13-1)

Women's super bantamweight: Skye Nicolson (12-1) vs. Carla Camila Campos (7-3)

Heavyweight: Leo Atang (0-0) vs. Jiri Surmaj (6-6)

Super middleweight: Niall Brown (15-0) vs. Victor Ionascu (14-6)

Featherweight: Alfie Middlemiss (3-0) vs. Mohammed Wako (1-5)

