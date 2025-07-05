Jack Della Maddalena excites Australian fans with fiery prediction about Islam Makhachev clash: "He is too little" 

Jack Della Maddalena recently shared his thoughts on a potential Islam Makhachev fight. The reigning UFC welterweight champion vowed to avenge Alexander Volkanovski and shared a bold prediction for the highly anticipated fight.

Soon after Della Maddalena beat Belal Muhammad at UFC 315 to win the welterweight title, Makhachev confirmed that he's moving up to the 170-pound division and vacated the lightweight title. While many believe Makhachev's incredible grappling prowess would prove too much for Della Maddalena, the Australian is confident of a victory.

In a recent in-cage interview at the Eternal MMA 97 event, the UFC welterweight king vowed to avenge his compatriot's two losses to Makhachev and said:

"It's a dream title defense, pound-for-pound #1, getting back for Volk... I'm going to get him, he's too little. He's too little. I'm going to get him."

Catch Jack Della Maddalena's comments below (4:52):

Dustin Poirier previews potential Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev fight

Dustin Poirier recently shared his thoughts on a potential Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev fight. The Louisiana native explained how the first 10 minutes of the bout will decide the outcome and detailed just how effective Makhachev's takedowns are.

In an interview with MMA Junkie, Poirier shared his two cents on a potential fight between Della Maddalena and Makhachev. He said:

"I think we'll find out in the first or second round how much trouble [Makhachev] has getting [Della Maddalena] down. I think if he gets those takedowns, he's going to get the win. If Jack can stop those takedowns, he does have good takedown defense... I think the boxing and the size could wear on Islam and give him some problems. But Islam's striking is awkward and different. You have to worry so much about the takedown."

He continued:

"You can't plant your feet and throw off those number combinations and really rip and sit on your punches because he's going to change levels, so it changes the way you fight. For me, it did. I'm speaking from experience. We'll see how Jack approaches and how Jack executes out there, but if you're worried about takedowns, your shots are different. You're not sitting on everything and standing in front of the guy, you're trying to move and be light on your feet. I think the first two rounds will tell us how the fight is going to go." [H/t: MMA Junkie]

