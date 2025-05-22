Jack Della Maddalena previews potential Islam Makhachev fight, talks Alexander Volkanovski's involvement in preparation

Jack Della Maddalena shared his thoughts on Islam Makhachev, and whether Alexander Volkanovski will be a part of his training camp.

Makhachev, the former lightweight champion, is expected to be the first challenger to Maddalena's welterweight title reign. The Aussie fighter recently captured the 170-pound belt with a unanimous decision win over Belal Muhammad at UFC 315.

It is widely believed that Makhachev will pose a tougher challenge to Maddalena due to his diverse skill set, and many anticipate that Makhachev could emerge victorious.

In a recent interview with The West Sport, Maddalena assessed Makhachev as an opponent, and shared his approach to fight preparation, stating:

"I think Islam Makhachev is a better version of Belal. I think he's striking on the feet is easier than Belal, because he's more traditional style. But yeah, he's a pound-for-pound No.1, so it's a tough fight. But we'll watch all his fights again, make ourselves a solid game plan and just start working on it from, pretty much, now. I'm going to start working on different ways to beat him, different ways to get back on my feet and stuffing the takedowns But, I'm pretty confident I can get this one done."

Maddalena has a close personal relationship with Alexander Volkanovski, who fought Makhachev twice in 2023. When asked if he would utilize Volkanovski's experience to prepare for the Makhachev fight, Maddalena responded:

"After the last two fights, I've spent a bit of my time in Wollongong [The place of Volkanovski's residence]. So yeah, I think, probably the first stop - We go to Wollongong, talk to Volk, see what he reckons."

Check out Jack Della Maddalena's comments below (25:29):

Jack Della Maddalena on whether Craig Jones will be a part of his training camp for the Makhachev fight

Brazilian jiu-jitsu coach Craig Jones has contributed significantly to Jack Della Maddalena's overall skill set by enhancing his Brazilian jiu-jitsu and anti-wrestling skills. Jones was also a part of Alexander Volkanovski's UFC 284 training camp against Islam Makhachev.

In the aforementioned interview with The West Sport, Maddalena was asked if Jones would be a part of his training camp for the Makhachev fight. He responded:

"He has prepared for Islam twice, helped Volk out I believe, in that first fight to stifle Makhachev's strong suit, which is the grappling. So, we'll be using Craig again. So, yeah, he will be there to help us out for sure." [26:48]

Volkanovski and Jones' involvement will likely be a valuable addition to Maddalena's training camp, especially since Makhachev is widely regarded as one of the greatest grapplers in the UFC.

While UFC CEO Dana White has confirmed Makhachev as the next challenger, the date and venue for the title fight have not yet been announced.

