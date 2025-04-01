Jack Della Maddalena's "this will be done in 1" claim earns hilarious response from Belal Muhammad: "Enjoy Spirit airlines"

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad couldn't help but laugh at his challenger Jack Della Maddalena's bold claim. Scheduled to fight Muhammad at UFC 315 in Canada, Maddalena vowed to finish the champion in the first round.

Maddalena made the claim in a recent social media post that showed the Australian fighter engaging in a sparring session. He posted:

"Eyes on the price, stoked the UFC have put their trust in me to save the division. This will be done in 1 no doubt."

Check out Jack Della Maddalena's post below:

Belal Muhammad has already showcased that he possesses an elite social media game, evidenced by his constant trolling of Sean Strickland and Leon Edwards. He didn't disappoint with his hilarious response to the 28-year-old, citing Spirit Airlines, an ultra low-budget airline company that went bankrupt in 2024 before reemerging last month. He wrote:

"Just when I was gonna donate to your fundraiser so your coaches can come …enjoy spirit airlines."

Check out Belal Muhammad's post below:

Initially, the UFC planned for Shavkat Rakhmonov to fight Muhammad at UFC 310. Unfortunately, 'Nomad' couldn't fight on the scheduled date due to injury.

At that time, Muhammad pulled out due to injury, and Rakhmonov fought ex-teammate Ian Garry in a fight between undefeated welterweights. In a closely contested fight, the 30-year-old won via unanimous decision.

Belal Muhammad previews fight with Jack Della Maddalena

Belal Muhammad doesn't think Jack Della Maddalena has any chance of defeating him. Although Maddalena is undefeated in the UFC, and has crisp boxing, Muhammad is not too bothered by the hype.

Maddalena is coming off a knockout victory over Gilbert Burns. Ranked fifth in the welterweight division, the 28-year-old has not lost since beginning his MMA career 0-2.

Muhammad shared his thoughts about his upcoming title challenger in his appearance on The Coach And The Casual podcast. He said:

"He's got great striking, right? He's a really good boxer. Uh, he's got a long winning streak right now. I think he's on a 12-fight winning streak, and he just has that, like, undefeated mentality, where nobody could beat me - 'I just finished Gilbert Burns, and, you know, now I'm getting my shot at the title."

However, 'Remember the Name' asserts that his upcoming opponent hasn't had to go through the trials and tribulations that he went through to become the champion.

"But the thing with him is, you didn't take the long road that I took to get here. Like, for me, I had to claw myself to get here, and I'm not gonna let go of this belt that easy. So I think that's the difference between us two. He didn't have the pressure fights that I've had. He never had a five-round fight. He never had, like, a co-main event or a main event, where that's a different pressure," Muhammad added.

The welterweight champion also pointed out that Maddalena has a tough mentality, citing his fight against Gilbert Burns, which he was losing before the knockout victory.

Check out Belal Muhammad's comments below (4:46):

