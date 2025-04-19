Jack Della Maddalena shares honest take on Belal Muhammad’s ‘boring’ label and Georges St-Pierre comparison

Jack Della Maddalena will face welterweight champion Belal Muhammad in the main event of UFC 315. Ahead of the bout, Maddalena shared his opinion on Muhammad's fighting style and also compared him to UFC great Georges St-Pierre.
The No.5-ranked Maddalena is preparing to face Muhammad after the No.2-ranked Shavkat Rakhmonov wasn't able to fight due to injury.
Speaking on The Grin Reapers Podcast, Maddalena defended Muhammad's fighting style and said:
"Yeah, not the most exciting guy. He’s good at winning. People who are good at winning not always the most exciting. Like GSP, he coped a bit back in the day and people would say he's boring. And then once his career is done you [look back and] go, 'Ahh...'So I think Belal is good at winning but he has shown he can be beaten and I think I'll get him."
Check out Jack Della Maddalena's comments below:
Jack Della Maddalena shows confidence to beat Belal Muhammad at UFC 315 main event
Since making his debut in 2022, Jack Della Maddalena has looked flawless in the UFC, winning all of his seven fights. The Australian has been a dominating force inside the octagon, beating top contenders like Gilbert Burns and Kevin Holland.
In a recent interview with Main Event, Maddalena showed his confidence in achieving a dominant finish over Belal Muhammad. The 28-year-old said:
"He [Belal Muhammad] can hold down the strikers, he can outstrike the grapplers. That sort of thing. So, you gotta give him credit. I definitely think it's a boring style, but I mean, I think winning is obviously his number one goal, and fair play to him, but I feel like I can beat him. I'm a more dangerous fighter for sure and I think I can not only get the world title but get the world title off a dominant finish."
Check out Jack Della Maddalena's comments below (6:30):