Jack Hermansson reveals two names he's targeting after Kelvin Gastelum

Jack Hermansson returns to the Octagon after ten months away when he takes on Kelvin Gastelum in the co-main event at Fight Island. The Swedish Middleweight could have been just a win or two away from a title shot, but Jared Cannonier knocked him out and he had to take a step back.

While Jack Hermansson was originally scheduled to face Chris Weidman this past May, the COVID-19 pandemic led to the bout being scrapped and he got an opponent who he preferred more - Kelvin Gastelum.

Jack Hermansson felt that Gastelum was an opponent who would get him closer to a title shot and he isn't wrong. However, he isn't overlooking the former title challenger, who is on a small losing skid after suffering defeats to Israel Adesanya and Darren Till in 2019.

Jack Hermansson called his bout against Kelvin Gastelum an "interesting" one, acknowledging his opponent's strength in boxing. However, he plans to mix it up and once he's done, he's targeting the two men who beat Gastelum last year. Speaking to Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com, Jack Hermansson said:

“I would love to fight Darren Till and Adesanya is a guy I want to fight. I feel like I match up well with them and they are entertaining guys, funny guys, well-spoken. It would be cool to be around them in a fight,” he concluded.

Where does Jack Hermansson stand if he beats Kelvin Gastelum?

While a jump in rankings would be guaranteed, it would be interesting to see where he lands should he beat Gastelum. Darren Till faces Robert Whittaker at the end of this month while Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa are waiting to fight at a later point this year.

While he won't get a title shot, he could face the loser of Till vs. Whittaker. Either way, there's an exciting match-up waiting for him in the shark tank known as the UFC Middleweight division.