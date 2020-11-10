Jack Hermansson says five ranked UFC fighters refused to face him after Darren Till's withdrawal

High-ranking UFC Middleweight Jack Hermansson has taken to his official social media account to let fans in on the recent changes that have taken place with regard to his upcoming fight.

Hermansson was scheduled to face fellow top-tier Middleweight fighter Darren Till in the headlining bout of the UFC Fight Night card that’s set to transpire on December 5th.

However, Darren Till recently withdrew from the fight due to injury issues. The UFC and Jack Hermansson resultantly looked for a replacement fighter who could fill in for Till and face Hermansson in the high-profile Middleweight bout.

Jack Hermansson is looking to make a statement in his fight against Kevin Holland

UFC Middleweight competitor Kevin Holland, who’s currently on a four-fight winning streak, was eventually revealed as the replacement opponent who’ll face Jack Hermansson at the December 5th event.

One month notice for a fight..... 🤯

It’s not a joke, we are coming for ‘the joker’ @jackthejokermma on 12/5. @darrentill2 get well soon so we can all figure out who the hell is @PlatinumPerry real daddy. #UFC #callbigmouth pic.twitter.com/VnqfEKOk7x — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) November 7, 2020

Holland has competed four times in the 2020 calendar year, winning all four fights, and his fight against Jack Hermansson would be his fifth UFC fight in a single year.

Jack Hermansson put forth a video on his Instagram account, shedding light on the latest developments regarding his December 5th main-event matchup.

“Hey, guys, you know what’s up. Darren Till pulled out of our fight, and that su**s because preparation has been going real well. I’m in the best shape ever and I was really looking forward to fight Darren. I wanted to show you guys that I’m the best middleweight in Europe and that I’m the next true title contender.

“But what can you do? S**t happens. So, I can only wish Darren Till a good recovery. And when we got the news (regarding Till pulling out of the fight), we asked UFC for a replacement fight because, yeah, the training camp has been going so good and I really want one more fight this year.

“So, they started to ask people above me in the rankings and below me in the rankings, and at least five guys turned the fight down. But there was one guy that was willing to fight, and that was Kevin Holland. So, yeah, if you follow this sport, you know that he is a good up-and-comer. He’s on a great win streak right now. So, I hope this makes for an exciting fight.

“And, yeah, I’m the best that I’ve ever been. And I’m really looking forward to make a statement on December 5th. So, make sure that you guys tune in. Thank you so much for your love and support. Peace out.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Which fighter do you believe would emerge victorious in the fight between Jack Hermansson and Kevin Holland? Sound off in the comments.