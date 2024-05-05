Jack Shore's father accuses cage-side physician of wrong diagnosis after "awful" doctor's stoppage - "Couple of stitches and sent us home"

Featherweight contender Jack Shore's father expressed his frustration at his son's UFC 301 fight ending due to a doctor's stoppage.

Shore fought Joanderson Brito in the UFC 301 preliminary card headlining bout. From the beginning, Brito continued sustained assault on Shore's lead leg with slicing low kicks.

The leg damage got increasingly worse as the fight progressed and a powerful kick that bounced off Shore's shin opened a huge gash. The heavy bleeding from the shin prompted the referee to pause the action and bring the cage-side doctor to inspect Shore's leg.

The doctor ruled that Shore was unfit to continue and Brito was declared the winner by TKO. Shore's father, Richard, explained the incident in a thread on X and expressed his disappointment with the cage-side doctor's decision:

"Well, what can we say? Ref stops the fight for doctor's opinion on the cut shin. Doctor stops the fight. I kick off and say, 'it's a cut on the shin, we can continue.' Jack asks to continue. The cutsman says to the doctor he can work the cut and stop the bleeding."

He added:

"The doctor says it's fractured? Fight over. We get taken to hospital. Have an X-ray and no fracture. Couple of stitches and sent us home. Let fighters fight. We were chasing the fight but still comfortable and confident. Awful way to end a fight. Jack is devastated."

The MMA community appears to be split over the doctor's call. While many believe that the damage would probably gotten worse if the fight had continued, others seconded Richard Shore's thoughts.

Replying to ESPN MMA's post showing blood gushing down 'Tank's' shin, Richard shared the picture of the wound after the stitches and highlighted that the bleeding made the cut look worse than it was.

