“Jack of all trades, but master of none” - Grappling megastar Tye Ruotolo unfazed by Dante Leon’s well-rounded game 

ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo acknowledges that his next challenger Dante Leon is one of the most versatile BJJ athletes on the planet. However, the Canadian's well-rounded grappling repertoire doesn't really concern the 22-year-old savant.

Ad

While Leon is undeniably proficient everywhere, there's nothing extraordinary that stands out in his skillset, as far as Ruotolo is concerned.

The Atos standout shared in a ONE Championship interview:

"That's not what I believe [that he's more versatile] for sure. But it's interesting to see that he has that thought process. Maybe he's more well-rounded. What's the saying, jack of all trades, but master of none?"

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Tye Ruotolo is quite familiar with how Leon operates, considering they split their first two matches outside the promotion. It's only fitting that their grudge match is for all the marbles, and it will take place in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs Nong-O II on Prime Video.

The undisputed welterweight submission grappling kingpin will put his 26 pounds of gold on the line on May 2 inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ad

Meanwhile, Ruotolo's nonchalance doesn't come from arrogance. The youngest IBJJF world champion has simply seen it all and has all the confidence in the world that he has an answer to whatever Leon throws at him.

Tye Ruotolo recalls how he submitted Dante Leon

Another reason behind Tye Ruotolo's confidence is the fact that he caught Dante Leon with a crushing guillotine in their last match at a WNO event back in 2021.

Ad

"I remember, back at the Who's Number One championship, that was a really big competition. And I remember after I beat him, I could tell he was pretty pissed about it. I could tell he's been wanting to get this one back for a long time," he shared in the same interview.

For sure, the reigning ONE welterweight submission grappling king wants another decisive finish to end this rivalry once and for all. Don't miss ONE Fight Night 31, which will air live in US Primetime, free for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ted Razon Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.