Jackie Buntan details ‘crazy experience’ visiting family in the Philippines for the first time

Filipino-American striker Jackie Buntan had a chance to get closer to her family’s roots in the other side of the world recently, which was definitely a trip to remember.

Buntan, who grew up in the United States, met family in the Philippines for the first time in her life. In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, the 25-year-old shared that it was a “crazy experience” for her to finally meet them in person.

Jackie Buntan said:

“I went in December with just my coach, Janet, so next time I definitely would love to come and bring my whole family. Because all my sisters were born there so they haven’t seen their aunts and uncles since they were babies and with me it was pretty crazy because that was the first time meeting them as an adult and I’ve been talking to them as kids online. But yeah, crazy experience.”

The former ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title challenger will aim to make her family proud once again when she steps back into the circle this May.

At ONE Fight Night 10, Buntan will face Diandra Martin in a strawweight Muay Thai battle as they both look to gain ground in challenging for the world title held by teenage star Smilla Sundell.

Both Jackie Buntan and Diandra Martin have both rebounded from a loss to Sundell, but now find themselves in the crosshairs of each other because of their common goal of claiming ONE Championship gold.

Their fight will be held inside 1stBank Center in Colorado, and will be broadcast live and for free on Prime Video to all Amazon subscribers across North America.

