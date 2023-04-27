Jackie Buntan expects Diandra Martin to use her range

Filipino-American Muay Thai fighter Jackie Buntan knows that she has a length and reach disadvantage against Australian Diandra Martin in their scheduled clash next month but is undeterred and said she is coming in ready.

California-born Buntan and Canberra native Martin are pitted against each other in a featured strawweight Muay Thai battle at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video on May 5.

The showdown is part of a stacked card ONE Championship has assembled for its first-ever live on-ground event in the United States, which will take place at 1stBank Center in Colorado.

Speaking to ONE Championship recently, Jackie Buntan, who is 5’3” in height, said that she expects 5’7” Diandra Martin to make use of her inherent reach advantage in their upcoming fight.

The Body Works affiliate shared:

“She’s another tall girl. She has long legs. I can’t tell you the exact strengths, but I would probably say maybe capitalizing on her range.”

But Jackie Buntan is confident she can hold her own against the Muay U Gym representative Martin as she is no longer a stranger to competing against taller opponents in ONE Championship.

In all of her five fights to date under the promotion, she surrendered some height disadvantage but still went on to win four of them. Her lone defeat came at the hands of Smilla Sundell of Sweden for the inaugural ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title in April 2022.

Part of her preparation for Martin is studying the Australian’s past fights to come up with a fitting game plan come fight night.

ONE Fight Night 10 will be aired live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

