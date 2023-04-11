Jackie Buntan plans to be ‘more aggressive’ against Diandra Martin

Filipino-American striking superstar Jackie Buntan suffered the first setback of her ONE Championship career in April 2022. She fell short of victory in her world title opportunity against eventual ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell.

But because of that experience, Buntan discovered specific flaws in her game that she plans on fixing.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda, Buntan explained what went wrong in the Sundell fight and what she plans to do moving forward.

The Boxing Works representative said:

“In general, even just watching my last fight, I felt although I won, I could’ve been more assertive, I could’ve been more aggressive.”

Buntan’s reluctance to engage with Sundell could indeed have cost her the fight, and the California native understands this. That being said, she expects things to be different the next time she sees action.

The 25-year-old will definitely need to push the pace in her next fight, as she squares off against an opponent who doesn’t know how to move backward.

Jackie Buntan is set to trade leather with Australian firecracker Diandra Martin in the opening bout of ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Prime Video. The sold-out event will broadcast live from 1stBank Center in Colorado on Friday, May 5th, and will stream for free in the United States and Canada on Amazon Prime.

Buntan will have no problem meeting Martin at the center of the ONE Championship Circle. In fact, she plans on initiating more action than usual.

“I definitely plan on doing that this fight, definitely plan on being more assertive.”

